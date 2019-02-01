Watch: Balotelli pays bar owner €2000 for driving his moped into the sea

07 July at 15:30
Mario Balotelli is currently without a club and is waiting for clarity about his future, which could be in Italy once again, as Brescia and Parma have expressed their interest in the free agent, who lastly played for Marseille. In the meantime, the striker is enjoying his holiday in his home country and visited Naples, where he decided to make a bet with a local bar owner, saying that he would give him ​€2000 for driving his moped into the sea. Here is the video of the moment:
 

