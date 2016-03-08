Watch: Balotelli's first training with Brescia
20 August at 22:20After several years abroad, Mario Balotelli is back in Italy, having signed a multi-year contract with the newcomers Brescia. The striker will earn €1.5m per year, but there are several add-ons included in the contract.
Today, Balotelli participated in his first training for the team. Unfortunately, though, he will miss the first four matches of the season due to a suspension carried on from Ligue 1. Therefore, he will miss the game against his former side, Milan, on Sunday.
