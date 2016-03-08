Watch: Balotelli's first training with Brescia

Today, Balotelli participated in his first training for the team. Unfortunately, though, he will miss the first four matches of the season due to a suspension carried on from Ligue 1. Therefore, he will miss the game against his former side, Milan, on Sunday.

After several years abroad, Mario Balotelli is back in Italy, having signed a multi-year contract with the newcomers Brescia. The striker will earn €1.5m per year, but there are several add-ons included in the contract.