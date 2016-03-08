Watch: Balotelli's first training with Brescia

balotelli.italia.2018.19.nove.
20 August at 22:20
After several years abroad, Mario Balotelli is back in Italy, having signed a multi-year contract with the newcomers Brescia. The striker will earn €1.5m per year, but there are several add-ons included in the contract.
 
Today, Balotelli participated in his first training for the team. Unfortunately, though, he will miss the first four matches of the season due to a suspension carried on from Ligue 1. Therefore, he will miss the game against his former side, Milan, on Sunday.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan
Brescia

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.