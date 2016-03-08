Watch: Barca star Luis Suarez celebrates against old club Liverpool after semi-final goal

01 May at 21:45
Barcelona are currently playing against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semi-final; with Luis Suarez giving the hosts the lead after a brilliant pass from Jordi Alba, the Uruguayan forward scoring against his former club, and celebrating too.

After Ajax defeated Tottenham 1-0 last night in North London, there is a genuine belief that the winner of these two legs will take on the Dutch underdogs in the final.

You can watch Suarez's goal and celebration below:
 

