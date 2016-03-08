Watch - Batistuta makes fun of Ronaldo after record: 'Resting is easier...'

Felicitaciones a @Cristiano por el récord !!!!!!.

La única cosa es que descansando me parece que es más fácil . #SerieA — Gabriel Batistuta (@GBatistutaOK) February 23, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo scored yet another goal for Juventus yesterday against Spal, getting on the scoresheet for the 11th consecutive match with which he equalled the record reached by forme Roma and Fiorentina striker Gabriel Batistuta as well as Fabio Quagliarella.However, the Argentinian attacker probably sees things a bit differently. He took his time to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo matching his record on Twitter: "Congratulations to Cristiano for the record! The only thing is that resting seems easier to me."The reason for this somewhat stingy response is the fact that while he himself scored in 11 consecutive matches without rest, the Portuguese attacker needed a day of rest for the match against Brescia before. Here is the tweet of the legendary attacker: