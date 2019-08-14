Watch: Beckham poses with sons wearing AC Milan shirt

David Beckham is giving himself a few days off before returning to football commitments. His Inter Miami will become part of the MLS starting from 2020. The former midfielder is one of the owners of the club as well as one of the people responsible for the sports area.For the bench, he had also thought about Gennaro Gattuso, while among the first purchases there is the Venezuelan defender Makoum from the Juventus Primavera. In short, the link with Italy is still very strong and not only his football ideas prove it. Beckham has been spending his holiday in Italy with his family and the former Real Madrid and AC Milan man posted a selfie with his two sons wearing the latest Rossoneri shirts on his Instagram account.