Watch: Benatia bids farewell to Juventus: 'I wanted to finish my career here'
"Hello everyone. After 2 very challenging days, I wanted to take the time to say goodbye to this great family, Juventus players, fans, the staff, storekeepers and the whole Juve family that I will miss for sure. I leave a lot of friends that I hope I will see again soon," he said.
"You have been living in the centre of my life for two and a half years and we have had a lot of satisfaction and in July I was sure I would have finished my career with you, but unfortunately life has some surprises and I had to change my plans but always with the desire to win with determination and trying to make a choice even at the family level.
"Thank you. I understand that some do not want to accept my choice but I only ask you to respect it. Forza Juve and try to win everything, with this splendid group everything is possible," Benatia concluded.
Ciao tutti. Dopo 2 giorni molto impegnativi volevo prendere il tempo di salutare questa grandissima famiglia @juventus .Giocatori tifosi staff technico staff Medical magazzinieri... e tutta la famiglia Juve che mi mancherà di sicuro. Lascio tantissimi amici che spero avrò modo di rivedere al più presto. Siete stati per 2 anni e mezzo il centro della mia vitta abbiamo vissuto tanto cose insieme e abbiamo ottenuto grande soddisfazione. A luglio ero sicuro che avrei finito la carriera insieme a voi poi purtroppo la vita ti riserva delle sorprese e quindi ho dovuto cambiare i miei piani ma sempre con voglia di vincere determinazione e cercando di fare una scelta anche al livello famigliare grazie di .capisco che qualcuno non vuole accettare la mia scelta ma vi chiedo solo di rispettarla. Forza juve e cercate di vincere tutto con questo gruppo splendido e tutto possibile. #forzajuve #finoallafine
