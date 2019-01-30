Watch: Benatia bids farewell to Juventus: 'I wanted to finish my career here'

Mehdi Benatia completed his move from Juventus to Al-Duhail yesterday and the Moroccan defender took his time to say farewell to his former club on Instagram with a long message."Hello everyone. After 2 very challenging days, I wanted to take the time to say goodbye to this great family, Juventus players, fans, the staff, storekeepers and the whole Juve family that I will miss for sure. I leave a lot of friends that I hope I will see again soon," he said."You have been living in the centre of my life for two and a half years and we have had a lot of satisfaction and in July I was sure I would have finished my career with you, but unfortunately life has some surprises and I had to change my plans but always with the desire to win with determination and trying to make a choice even at the family level."Thank you. I understand that some do not want to accept my choice but I only ask you to respect it. Forza Juve and try to win everything, with this splendid group everything is possible," Benatia concluded.