Watch: Bennacer arrives at Casa Milan to sign his AC Milan contract

#Bennacer è appena arrivato in sede per firmare il contratto che lo legherà al #Milan per i prossimi 5 anni @milannewsit pic.twitter.com/SdFTeKcSID — Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) July 23, 2019

After completing the transfers of Rade Krunic and Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer is the next player on the list of reinforcements for Marco Giampaolo's team. The Algerian international and the best player of the African Cup of Nations underwent his medical checkups yesterday at the La Madonnina clinic in Milano and several minutes ago he arrived at Casa Milan to sign his contract with AC Milan. The 21-year-old will sign a five-year deal with the Rossoneri worth approximately 1.5 million euros per season. Here is the video of his arrival: