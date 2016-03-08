Watch: Bennacer arrives at Casa Milan to sign his AC Milan contract

bennacer, algeria, mvp, bacia, trofeo, 2019
23 July at 12:15
After completing the transfers of Rade Krunic and Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer is the next player on the list of reinforcements for Marco Giampaolo's team. The Algerian international and the best player of the African Cup of Nations underwent his medical checkups yesterday at the La Madonnina clinic in Milano and several minutes ago he arrived at Casa Milan to sign his contract with AC Milan. The 21-year-old will sign a five-year deal with the Rossoneri worth approximately 1.5 million euros per season. Here is the video of his arrival:
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.