Watch: Bentancur and Cuadrado back in Turin - visits at J Medical
30 July at 14:00This morning, Juan Cuadrado and Rodrigo Bentancur arrived in Turin to undergo the required tests at J Medical ahead of the upcoming season.
The two are expected to join the rest of the group this afternoon and take part in their first training session under the management of Sarri, after having a few weeks of vacation as a result of the Copa America. Juventus published videos of the two players, which you can see below.
#Bentancur pic.twitter.com/y3b2xDdcWU— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 30, 2019
