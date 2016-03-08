Watch: Biraghi arrives in Milan for Inter medical

28 August at 12:00
​Cristiano Biraghi has arrived in Milan. After weeks of negotiations, Inter and Fiorentina found the definitive agreement yesterday for the exchange Biraghi-Dalbert exchange.

Recently, Biraghi arrived at the CONI to undergo the medical examinations, before signing the contract that will bind him to Inter for the next 5 years. The full-back arrives on loan with a buy-out clause set at €12m. Dalbert, instead, will join Fiorentina on a dry loan. 

