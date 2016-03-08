Watch: Biraschi's own-goal gives all three points to Napoli

Genoa played against Napoli today in the Italian Serie A. The game had to be suspended because of the heavy rain but it was eventually resumed. Genoa had a 1-0 lead at HT but Fabian Ruiz tied the game up in the second half. As the game was about to end, Genoa's Biraschi deflected the ball into his own goal as Napoli earned all three points because of this. You can view the own-goal bellow in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com. Napoli will now have their eyes on the Milan-Juve game of tomorrow night as they will surely be hoping for a rossoneri win.