Watch: Birmingham fan attacks Aston Villa star Grealish in Championship match

Grealish just got fucking punched! What a twat pic.twitter.com/qIPi7mMFvg — Paul Latham (@laytum17) March 10, 2019

An unbelievable scene took place earlier today at the St Andrew's Stadium in Birmingham during the home side's match against Aston Villa in the Championship. In the 10th minute of the match, a home fan ran on the pitch and hit the visitors' star Jack Grealish from the back with a punch in his face. The Aston Villa captain was able to continue in the match and the man was later arrested by the West Midlands Police.