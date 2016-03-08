Watch: Boban leaves AC Milan HQ: 'I am really happy'
19 June at 15:20AC Milan's new Chief Football Officer was working at Casa Milan this morning and briefly spoke with our correspondent in Milan Daniele Longo: I'm fine and I am really happy", Boban said before leaving the area of the club's headquarters. The former Croatian star played a key role for the signing of Empoli midfielder Krunic who underwent his medical tests yesterday ahead of a € 8 million move to the San Siro.
#Milan, ecco #Boban: 'Contento di essere tornato!' pic.twitter.com/bB9xItxYsI— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 19 giugno 2019
Go to comments