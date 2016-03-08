Watch: Boban leaves AC Milan HQ: 'I am really happy'

boban.milan.2019.20.casa.milan.
19 June at 15:20
AC Milan's new Chief Football Officer was working at Casa Milan this morning and briefly spoke with our correspondent in Milan Daniele Longo: I'm fine and I am really happy", Boban said before leaving the area of the club's headquarters. The former Croatian star played a key role for the signing of Empoli midfielder Krunic who underwent his medical tests yesterday ahead of a € 8 million move to the San Siro.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.