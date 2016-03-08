Watch: Boca Juniors announce De Rossi signing

¡Ya está en La Boca! pic.twitter.com/h2G3PPrRBi — Boca Jrs. Oficial (@BocaJrsOficial) July 25, 2019

After 19 years in Roma, Daniele De Rossi is set to begin a new chapter of his career abroad, particularly in Argentina, playing for the legendary Boca Juniors. The 36-year-old was released by the Giallorossi at the end of June and has ever since been considering his future options and at some point, the midfielder even reportedly considered retiring. However, in the end, he chose to join the Argentinian club. The Italian arrived in Argentina today and his arrival was announced by the club moments ago. Here is the announcement tweet: