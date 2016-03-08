The midfielder, Bonaventura, was asked who he'd choose from the Milan squad to take a decisive penalty and he mockingly ruled out Franck Kessie, after the Ivorian's shocking panenka attempt against Man Utd.

"Who to take a decisive penalty? Surely not Franck (laughs). Rodriguez took good penalties last season, so I'd go with him," said Bonaventura.

Romagnoli and Bonaventura’s Q&A interview (1/2) pic.twitter.com/uGQdblEmLC — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) 29 juli 2018

During AC Milan's tour in the USA, Alessio Romagnoli and Giacomo Bonaventura sat down for a Q&A with the club.