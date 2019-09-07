Watch: Bonucci and Bernardeschi motivate their teammates ahead of Finland-Italy

Bonucci.Bernardeschi.italia.allenamento.2019.20.jpg GETTY IMAGES
08 September at 20:35
Italy will soon be taking on Finland in an important Euro 2020 qualifier. The azzurri come into this one in first place (15 points) where as Finland are second within the group (12 points). Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi both wanted to motivate their teammates ahead of this game as they posted a social media message. Finland versus Italy will start at 20H45 (Italy time) as you can follow all of the action on our website. View the posts bellow:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

verso l’obiettivo #Euro2020 #LB19 #VivoAzzurro

Un post condiviso da Leonardo Bonucci (@bonuccileo19) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‪Stasera a Tampereen una sfida importantissima. Fateci sentire il vostro affetto! ‬ ‪ #FinlandiaItalia

Un post condiviso da Federico Bernardeschi (@fbernardeschi) in data:

