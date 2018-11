Watch: Bonucci goes face to face with Mourinho after reaction against Juve fans

Man United just come back from 1-0 down against Juventus in Turin. Instead of letting the credit go to the players, Mourinho’s antics will take the attention away from the result & make it all about him.



Bonucci certainly wasn’t happy & Ashley Young backed his man. #JUVMUN pic.twitter.com/StNteTV8Ez — #UCL (@R1Finesse) November 7, 2018

Juventus' UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester United yesterday evening ended in disappointing fashion for the Bianconeri, who were defeated thanks to two late goals from Jose Mourinho's Red Devils – one from a Juan Mata free-kick and the other from a disastrous Leonardo Bonucci own goal.At full-time, Mourinho came onto the pitch at the Allianz Stadium and cupped his hand to his ear; rubbing the victory in the face of Juve fans and players alike. Leonardo Bonucci was particular unhappy with Mourinho's attitude and approached the head coach at the full-time whistle, after Mou's celebrations, to tell him to stop.Many users on social media pointed out the irony in Chiellini defending Juve fans – in contrast to how he celebrated for Milan in front of them in the 2017/18 season.