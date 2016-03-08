Watch: Bonucci goes face to face with Mourinho after reaction against Juve fans
08 November at 12:45Juventus’ UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester United yesterday evening ended in disappointing fashion for the Bianconeri, who were defeated thanks to two late goals from Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils – one from a Juan Mata free-kick and the other from a disastrous Leonardo Bonucci own goal.
At full-time, Mourinho came onto the pitch at the Allianz Stadium and cupped his hand to his ear; rubbing the victory in the face of Juve fans and players alike. Leonardo Bonucci was particular unhappy with Mourinho’s attitude and approached the head coach at the full-time whistle, after Mou’s celebrations, to tell him to stop.
Many users on social media pointed out the irony in Chiellini defending Juve fans – in contrast to how he celebrated for Milan in front of them in the 2017/18 season.
Man United just come back from 1-0 down against Juventus in Turin. Instead of letting the credit go to the players, Mourinho’s antics will take the attention away from the result & make it all about him.— #UCL (@R1Finesse) November 7, 2018
Bonucci certainly wasn’t happy & Ashley Young backed his man. #JUVMUN pic.twitter.com/StNteTV8Ez
