Watch: Bonucci shows injured ankle and provides recovery update

Injured Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci has just provided an update about his ankle. The Italian picked up an injury against Lazio last night and according to the latest report, he could skip the opening Champions League clash at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on the 20th of February."I've already identified the target. Therapies and gym to get back to action ASAP", Bonucci wrote on Instagram posting a picture of his injured ankle."I want to enjoy the wins of this immense team on the pitch".The target is easy: Bonucci wants to recover for the upcoming Champions League clash against the Colchoneros next month.Will he manage?