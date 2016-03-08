Watch: Borini scores incredible bicycle kick goal in training

Borini's bicycle kick goal in today's training pic.twitter.com/nhiNRITbZy — TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) April 16, 2019

AC Milan are preparing for their upcoming matchup on Saturday against Parma at Milanello and Fabio Borini is looking to get a third consecutive start after his previous positive showings against Juventus and Lazio. The former Liverpool and Roma man is doing everything possible to convince Gattuso to give him another chance alongside Piatek and Suso from the start and has even scored a fantastic bicycle kick goal in training today against Pepe Reina. Even Zlatan Ibrahimovic wouldn't be ashamed of a goal like that.