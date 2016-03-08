Watch: Borussia Dortmund announce signing of Juve target Haaland

29 December at 16:00
Right out of the blue, Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Erling Braut Haaland. The young Norweigan, who has been linked with several big clubs in Europe, including Man Utd and Juventus, is now ready to start his new adventure in Germany.
 
The striker has signed a five-year contract with the German side, following a very successful start to the season with RB Salzburg. In the Champions League, he has certainly shown off his qualities, but he won't end up at Juve after all.

