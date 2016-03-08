Watch: Borussia Dortmund announce signing of Juve target Haaland

The striker has signed a five-year contract with the German side, following a very successful start to the season with RB Salzburg. In the Champions League, he has certainly shown off his qualities, but he won't end up at Juve after all.

Wer schreibt denn hier schon seine Wünsche für 2020 auf? pic.twitter.com/6rhGmVlMhs — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) December 29, 2019

Right out of the blue, Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Erling Braut Haaland. The young Norweigan, who has been linked with several big clubs in Europe, including Man Utd and Juventus, is now ready to start his new adventure in Germany.