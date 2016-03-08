Watch: Borussia Dortmund 'troll' Juve and Man United after getting Haaland
30 December at 20:10Juve had interest in him, Manchester United also like him a lot but in the end, Borussia Dortmund were the ones who signed Erling Haaland from Red Star Salzburg. The young offensive player was playing at an incredible level back in Austria as he is now set to start a new German experience. Borussia Dortmund decided to 'troll' their rivals on social media as you can view so bellow right now. For more news click right here
December 29, 2019
Go to comments