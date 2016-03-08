"Never do this again!"



When a man tried kiss her on camera while she was reporting at the World Cup, Brazilian journalist @juliacgc fought back #DeixaElaTrabalhar pic.twitter.com/ksYZIiNBsB — dwnews (@dwnews) June 26, 2018

Brazilian World Cup journalist Julia Guimaraes recently dodged a kiss from a random fan during the tournament's coverage for TV Globo and later told him that his actions were despicable.The 22 second long video of Guimaraes shows her leaning away from the man when he attempts to kiss her on live television during the coverage of the Senegal-Japan game in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.The video went viral on Twitter and Guimaraes was rightly seething with anger at the man. She said: "Don't do this! Never do this again, Don't do this. I don't allow you to do this, never, OK? This is not polite. This is not right. Never do this. Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect."Cases of sexual harrassment against female journalists in Brazil has become a prominent issue of concern in the country. And this is the second on-camera assault on a female journalist in the World Cup.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)