Watch: Brazilian World Cup journalist dodges kiss on camera and fights back
28 June at 10:55Brazilian World Cup journalist Julia Guimaraes recently dodged a kiss from a random fan during the tournament's coverage for TV Globo and later told him that his actions were despicable.
The 22 second long video of Guimaraes shows her leaning away from the man when he attempts to kiss her on live television during the coverage of the Senegal-Japan game in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
"Never do this again!"— dwnews (@dwnews) June 26, 2018
When a man tried kiss her on camera while she was reporting at the World Cup, Brazilian journalist @juliacgc fought back #DeixaElaTrabalhar pic.twitter.com/ksYZIiNBsB
The video went viral on Twitter and Guimaraes was rightly seething with anger at the man. She said: "Don't do this! Never do this again, Don't do this. I don't allow you to do this, never, OK? This is not polite. This is not right. Never do this. Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect."
Cases of sexual harrassment against female journalists in Brazil has become a prominent issue of concern in the country. And this is the second on-camera assault on a female journalist in the World Cup.
