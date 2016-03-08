Watch: Buffon and Rabiot quiz each other on Italian and French

Of course, the goalkeeper had an advantage, having spent more time in France than the midfielder has in Italy. By the looks of it, however, Rabiot is improving for each day that passes, which is important as perhaps his start to the season hasn't been as expected. Take a look at the video below.

Quando @gianluigibuffon sale in cattedra con Adrien #Rabiot... e viceversa! Oggi andiamo a lezione di Italiano e Francese Buon divertimento pic.twitter.com/gUfC7emLW8 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 19, 2019

Ahead of the important Supercup final against Lazio on Sunday, Juventus decided to calm things down on their Twitter page. The Bianconeri published an entertaining video of Gigi Buffon and Adrien Rabiot quizzing each other on Italian and French respectively.