Watch: Buffon posts controversial picture on Instagram

21 June at 22:15
Former Juventus and PSG goalkeeper, Gigi Buffon, posted a controversial picture on Instagram.

The ex-Itlay number 1 can be seen driving at 155 km/h (speed limit is 150 and 130 in certain areas) with no seatbelt on and with a pack of cigarettes to his left.

Buffon is currently a free agent having left PSG after only one season. He was brought in to help guide the club to Champions League success and add some maturity to the dressing room but has an unspectacular season and even make two vital mistakes in the Champions League against Man United that saw the side get dumped out.

See more pictures from Buffon's Instagram in the gallery:

 

Comments

