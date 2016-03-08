Watch: Buffon pumps up Cuadrado with a slap ahead of Leverkusen clash

Gigi Buffon is still a kid at heart pic.twitter.com/7VngDHkfkL — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 11, 2019

During the Champions League hymn at BayArena this evening, where Juventus are currently facing Bayer Leverkusen in the final game of the group stage, Gigi Buffon decided it was a good idea to pump up Juan Cuadrado.The veteran goalkeeper shouted before giving the Colombian a friendly slap, laughing as the full-back looked his way. It was a sign of a relaxed atmosphere, most likely because the game doesn't matter for the Bianconeri in terms of qualifying.​