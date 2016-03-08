Watch: Buffon pumps up Cuadrado with a slap ahead of Leverkusen clash

11 December at 22:30
During the Champions League hymn at BayArena this evening, where Juventus are currently facing Bayer Leverkusen in the final game of the group stage, Gigi Buffon decided it was a good idea to pump up Juan Cuadrado.

The veteran goalkeeper shouted before giving the Colombian a friendly slap, laughing as the full-back looked his way. It was a sign of a relaxed atmosphere, most likely because the game doesn't matter for the Bianconeri in terms of qualifying.​
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.