Watch: Buffon tries to distract Insigne before penalty-kick

Napoli played against PSG in the UEFA Champions league as the game ended 1-1 at the San Paolo in Naples. French champions PSG were leading 0-1 as Lorenzo Insigne converted a penalty-kick to tie things up at one. Before the penalty-kick, Italian legend and PSG current keeper Gigi Buffon tried to distract Insigne by smilling at him (as they know each-other). In the end, Insigne still ended up scoring. You can view so bellow by clicking on our gallery section right here right now on Calciomercato.com.