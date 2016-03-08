Watch: Buffon, Veratti, Naymar and Mbappe celebrate their Ligue 1 win

PSG celebrated their 6Ligue 1 titles in 7 years after Lille failed to beat Toulouse last night. The news comes as no surprise as the eventual winners had been running away at the top of the table all season, and were expected to lift the title a few weeks ago had it not been for unexpected defeats to Nates, Lille and a draw against Strasbourg.This is former Juventus goalkeeper, Gigi Buffon’s first title for the Paris club, who of course also have Italy international Marco Veratti in the squad.Look how the players celebrated on social media below: