Watch: Cagliari President announces Cigarini extension funny whatsapp

11 June at 21:45
Luca Cigarini is set to extend his contract with Cagliari after their President Tommaso Giulini announced it on twitter.
 
Guilini took a screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation between himself and the player in which the President tells Cigarini, ‘you are in good hands’ and ‘I’ll be waiting for your signature tomorrow’.
 
Cigarini signed for Cagliari in 2017 from Sampdoria and since then has made 51 league appearances, scoring 2 goals.
 

