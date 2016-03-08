Watch: Cagliari President announces Cigarini extension funny whatsapp
11 June at 21:45Luca Cigarini is set to extend his contract with Cagliari after their President Tommaso Giulini announced it on twitter.
Guilini took a screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation between himself and the player in which the President tells Cigarini, ‘you are in good hands’ and ‘I’ll be waiting for your signature tomorrow’.
Deal done pic.twitter.com/xpE1MlVrHt— Tommaso Giulini (@tommasogiulini) June 11, 2019
Cigarini signed for Cagliari in 2017 from Sampdoria and since then has made 51 league appearances, scoring 2 goals.
