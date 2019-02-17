Watch: Calabria jokes with Piatek on social media: 'Am I doing it right?'

The Piatekmania is in full swing at AC Milan and not only amongst the fans, who have invented a chant for the Polish attacker but also in the locker room among the players. The 23-year-old's celebration is becoming a phenomenon and Davide Calabria's most recent Instagram post is a clear indication of it. On the photo, the young right-back can be seen doing the celebration with a caption: 'Am I doing the celebration right?' while tagging Piatek. The former Genoa man responded simply with several gun emojis, stressing the good atmosphere in the Rossoneri locker room.