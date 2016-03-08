It's safe to say that the AC Milan players weren't happy after the game against Juventus last night. Having taken the lead in the second half, it looked they were heading for a good result in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

However, in the 90th minute, Juventus were awarded a penalty after a handball on Calabria. The decision by VAR has since been heavily debated, as the right-back couldn't do much with his arm (natural movement).