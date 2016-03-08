Watch: Calhanoglu’s show for Turkey; bicycle kick assist

Today, the attacking midfielder added an assist to his name, but not just any assist. The Rossoneri man found his teammate in the penalty box with a fantastic bicycle kick, showing off his abilities. Take a look for yourself below, what do you think? Let us know on Twitter.



Even though Hakan Calhanoglu hasn't had the best of seasons with AC Milan, he's certainly continuing his good spell with Turkey, having scored in their game against Albania last week.