Watch: Calhanoglu’s show for Turkey; bicycle kick assist

25 March at 20:10
Even though Hakan Calhanoglu hasn't had the best of seasons with AC Milan, he's certainly continuing his good spell with Turkey, having scored in their game against Albania last week. 
 
Today, the attacking midfielder added an assist to his name, but not just any assist. The Rossoneri man found his teammate in the penalty box with a fantastic bicycle kick, showing off his abilities. Take a look for yourself below, what do you think? Let us know on Twitter. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.