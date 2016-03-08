Watch: Calhanoglu scores his first Serie A goal of the season for Milan

AC Milan are currently playing against Atalanta as this is a big game for both sides. The rossoneri come into this one in 4th place where as Atalanta are currently 5th in the Italian Serie A standings. Freuler had given his team the lead but Piatek tied things up at one just before half-time with a great goal. Calhanoglu has been struggling of late but he finally scored his first Serie A goal of the season early in the second half to give the rossoneri the lead. View the goal in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.