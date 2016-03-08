Watch: Calhanoglu thanks Gattuso after ending goal drought against Atalanta

gattuso, milan, accarezza, calhanoglu, 2018/19
17 February at 14:30
AC Milan defeated Atalanta 3-1 yesterday evening in Serie A, as Gennaro Gattuso's men made an important step in the fight for the Champions League. Krzsystof Piatek's brace was the difference in Bergamo but another player also pulled off a great performance to help his team - Hakan Calhanoglu - who scored his first league goal of the season with a thunderous strike and afterwards celebrated by hugging Gattuso. The Turk thanked his coach today on social media for maintaining confidence in his capabilities.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.