Watch: Calhanoglu thanks Gattuso after ending goal drought against Atalanta

AC Milan defeated Atalanta 3-1 yesterday evening in Serie A, as Gennaro Gattuso's men made an important step in the fight for the Champions League. Krzsystof Piatek's brace was the difference in Bergamo but another player also pulled off a great performance to help his team - Hakan Calhanoglu - who scored his first league goal of the season with a thunderous strike and afterwards celebrated by hugging Gattuso. The Turk thanked his coach today on social media for maintaining confidence in his capabilities.