New Juventus defender Joao Cancelo took his first press conference at the club today. Shortly after his meeting with media the former Inter star joined the bianconeri fans at the Allianz Stadium’s mega store.Cancelo has joined the Old Lady on a permanent € 40-year-deal and explained the reason for his move to Juventus : "and that's why I decided to come, I want to win more titles and carry on winning.”Click on the gallery to watch the videos of Cancelo's first day at JuventusLorenzo Bettoni