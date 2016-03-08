Watch: Cancelo signs his first autographs for Juventus fans
12 July at 18:40New Juventus defender Joao Cancelo took his first press conference at the club today. Shortly after his meeting with media the former Inter star joined the bianconeri fans at the Allianz Stadium’s mega store.
Cancelo has joined the Old Lady on a permanent € 40-year-deal and explained the reason for his move to Juventus: "There are many strong players who have impressed me here. Juventus have dominated Serie A for many years and that's why I decided to come, I want to win more titles and carry on winning.”
@lorebetto
Lorenzo Bettoni
