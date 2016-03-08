...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Watch: Cannavaro pays tribute to José Antonio Reyes

01 June at 20:00
Tragedy hit the world of football today as ex-Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes died in a car accident. Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro, who played with José Antonio Reyes during the 2006-07 season at Real Madrid, wanted to pay tribute to his ex-teammate. Cannavaro posted a video on social media of one of Reyes' most memorable Real Madrid goals as you can view his message bellow as well as in our gallery section, right here on Calciomercato.com.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.