Watch: Cannavaro pays tribute to José Antonio Reyes

Descansa en paz amigo..Un golpe muy duro para todos que hemos compartido grandes momentos contigo......Ciao Campeón

Tragedy hit the world of football today as ex-Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes died in a car accident. Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro, who played with José Antonio Reyes during the 2006-07 season at Real Madrid, wanted to pay tribute to his ex-teammate. Cannavaro posted a video on social media of one of Reyes' most memorable Real Madrid goals as you can view his message bellow as well as in our gallery section, right here on Calciomercato.com.