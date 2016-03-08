Watch - Casillas praises Juventus 'magical transfers': De Ligt getting closer?

Los fichajes de la @juventusfc los hace Houdini. Magia pura... pic.twitter.com/iCrV8Zvaps — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) June 25, 2019

Juventus are in the hunt for reinforcements on the transfer market but have yet to officialize anything. Adrien Rabiot's move is getting closer, with the decision of the player potentially arriving today and at the moment it seems to be the player closest to make a move to the Allianz Stadium.However, it is possible that former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas knows more and perhaps Matthijs De Ligt's move is closer than it looks? The Porto man praised Juventus' 'transfers' on his Twitter account with a mysterious caption: 'These signings of Juventus are made by Houdini. Pure magic," he wrote.