Samu Castillejo is set to become a new AC Milan player as a deal has been found between the rossoneri and Villarreal. In all, Villarreal will receive 18-19 million euros plus Carlos Bacca from Milan for the young Spanish winger. After Laxalt, Castillejo just arrived in Milano as he will undergo his medicals with the club tomorrow. You can view the first "rossoneri" pictures of Castillejo bellow by clicking on our gallery zone right here on Calciomercato.com. Upon his arrival, Castillejo said that he "was happy to be joining a team like Milan and that he was pleased to be here".