Watch: Chaos as De Rossi lands in Argentina; now medical tests

25 July at 14:30
​Daniele De Rossi in Argentina. The former Roma captain landed at the Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires at 11:14 (Italian time), where he was greeted by loads of Boca Juniors fans.

Now, De Rossi will undergo the medical tests for his new club, set to sign the contract this evening before the official presentation tomorrow at 17:00 Italian time (12:00 in Argentina). Take a look at the video below of the chaos that erupted when the fans greeted the midfielder.

