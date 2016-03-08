Watch: Chelsea man hits the bar for Italy with beautiful effort
14 October at 21:20Italy started their game against Poland with great pace, looking the brighter side after just one minute of play.
In fact, in their first attack, Jorginho received the ball on the edge of the box, where he decided to try his luck. With a beautiful curling effort, the Chelsea midfielder hit the bar, coming as close as you can get to scoring the opener.
Take a look at the tweet below to see the situation for yourself.
Great strike by Jorginho pic.twitter.com/xaZsPys9KR— Isak Möller (@Isak_Moller) 14 oktober 2018
For more news, please visit our homepage.
Go to comments