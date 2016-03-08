Watch: Chelsea's Rudiger undergoes surgery in Italy, season over for the defender

What a pity I won't be able to help my team during the last games of the season. But my knee surgery went well and I'm already positive again Thanks for all your messages and comments. And special thanks to the efforts of Professor Mariani and his team! #AlwaysBelieve #Hustle pic.twitter.com/UiKvozndUw — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) April 30, 2019

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger underwent knee surgery yesterday in Rome and will be out of action until the end of the season for Maurizio Sarri's side. The German centre-back posted a message on social media, expressing his sadness about his season being over but also showing positivity and gratitude to Professor Mariani, who performed the surgery in the capital of Italy.The 26-year-old featured in 44 matches for Chelsea across all competitions this season, scoring one Premier League in the process.