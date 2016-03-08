Watch: Chelsea's Rudiger undergoes surgery in Italy, season over for the defender

01 May at 12:45
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger underwent knee surgery yesterday in Rome and will be out of action until the end of the season for Maurizio Sarri's side. The German centre-back posted a message on social media, expressing his sadness about his season being over but also showing positivity and gratitude to Professor Mariani, who performed the surgery in the capital of Italy.

The 26-year-old featured in 44 matches for Chelsea across all competitions this season, scoring one Premier League in the process.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.