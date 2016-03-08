Watch: Chiellini 'honored' by new sponsorship

20 September at 20:05
Giorgio Chiellini will be participating in Onlus' initiative to help disabled people. Chiellini's personal sponsor Puma wanted to participate as well as Chiellini wrote the following message on the matter: 'I am honored'. Let's not forget that Chiellini is currently injured as he will miss many months after undergoing ACL surgery. Maurizio Sarri's Juve are coming off a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid in the UCL. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. 

