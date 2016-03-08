Watch: Chiellini 'honored' by new sponsorship



Sempre più orgoglioso nel vedere come il progetto #Insuperabili cresca ogni giorno di più e ora vanti uno sponsor tecnico importante come #Puma. pic.twitter.com/lHqilkn4fK — Giorgio Chiellini (@chiellini) September 20, 2019

Giorgio Chiellini will be participating in Onlus' initiative to help disabled people. Chiellini's personal sponsor Puma wanted to participate as well as Chiellini wrote the following message on the matter: 'I am honored'. Let's not forget that Chiellini is currently injured as he will miss many months after undergoing ACL surgery. Maurizio Sarri's Juve are coming off a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid in the UCL. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.