Watch: Chiellini 'honored' by new sponsorship
20 September at 20:05Giorgio Chiellini will be participating in Onlus' initiative to help disabled people. Chiellini's personal sponsor Puma wanted to participate as well as Chiellini wrote the following message on the matter: 'I am honored'. Let's not forget that Chiellini is currently injured as he will miss many months after undergoing ACL surgery. Maurizio Sarri's Juve are coming off a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid in the UCL. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.
— Giorgio Chiellini (@chiellini) September 20, 2019
Sempre più orgoglioso nel vedere come il progetto #Insuperabili cresca ogni giorno di più e ora vanti uno sponsor tecnico importante come #Puma. pic.twitter.com/lHqilkn4fK
