Juve defender Giorgio Chiellini recently tore his ACL as he will likely be out for 5 to 6 months. Chiellini had a message for his teammates and bianconeri fans, here is what he had to say on the matter: 'Thank you to my teammates for the nice win last night. I also want to thank the fans who have shown me a lot of support and some of my opponents who sent me get well messages. This is surely a step back for me but I know that I will win this battle and come back stronger!!!'.You can view Chiellini's official message bellow...