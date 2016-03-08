Watch: Chiellini was a Milan fan as a kid, here is the proof...
11 November at 21:40Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini answered questions from young fans at a press conference today. He said: 'I was a fan of Milan, unfortunately, but then I improved, growing up I became more intelligent. Maldini was my favorite. I have a twin brother; he was for Juventus and I couldn't support the same as him. He was for Juve, you can imagine when at the age of 20 how happy my brother was when Juve bought me'. You can view a picture (via Gazzetta.it) of Giorgio Chiellini with a Milan jersey in our gallery section right now...
Go to comments