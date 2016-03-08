Watch: Chiellini was at the FCA Christmas party
07 December at 19:15FCA held their Christmas party as Juve sent their captain Giorgio Chiellini to the 'family event'. Fiat organized this party as Chiellini was present to meet up with some of the fans. Let's not forget that Juve will soon be taking on Simone Inzaghi's Lazio in the Italian Serie A as this will be a big game for both clubs. You can follow this game live on our web page as you can also view some pictures of Chiellini bellow right here:
Con Capitan @chiellini al Natale Bimbi FCA! https://t.co/VCT4h6sH5I pic.twitter.com/XTVOLSYpH3— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 7, 2019
Go to comments