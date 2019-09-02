Watch: Chiellini with Lippi: 'We never give up...'

02 September at 21:25
Giorgio Chiellini picked up an ACL tear in his right knee as this is a major setback for him but even so, he seems to still be confident and in a good mood! Chiellini posted a picture on Instagram with his agent Davide Lippi as they both seemed to be in a great mood. Chiellini wrote: 'You can never give up...'. The Italian defender should be out for about 6 months but he should be back for Euro 2020 which is good news for him and for Italy. You can view a picture on the matter bellow....

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Family ...... always together mio capitano ... nn si molla mai... #juventus #vivalavida #top #calcio #seriea

Un post condiviso da davide lippi (@davide_lippi) in data:

