Watch: Chiellini with Lippi: 'We never give up...'

Giorgio Chiellini picked up an ACL tear in his right knee as this is a major setback for him but even so, he seems to still be confident and in a good mood! Chiellini posted a picture on Instagram with his agent Davide Lippi as they both seemed to be in a great mood. Chiellini wrote: 'You can never give up...'. The Italian defender should be out for about 6 months but he should be back for Euro 2020 which is good news for him and for Italy. You can view a picture on the matter bellow....