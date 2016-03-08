Watch: Coca-Cola Supercup is born as Lega Serie A sell naming rights

Therefore, as announced with a video on their social profiles earlier today, the competition will be called Coca-Cola Supercup. The game will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 22nd. Take a look at the announcement below.

Ahead of the Italian Supercup final on Sunday, in which Juventus and Lazio will fight for the first title of the season, Lega Serie A have announced that the competition now has a new name. In fact, they have sold the naming rights to Coca Cola.