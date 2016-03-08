Watch: Conte was present at the Torino-Milan game

AC Milan played against Torino today in the Italian Serie A as the rossoneri ended up losing by a 2-0 score line (with goals from Belotti and Berenguer). Rino Gattuso's future is in heavy doubt and if his club fail to qualify for the UCL, the Milan management might definitely look for a new coach come summer time. Antonio Conte has been rumored to be on Milan's wish-list as the Italian coach was present in Turin for the Torino-Milan game. This will certainly get people talking. View the picture bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 
 

