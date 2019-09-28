Watch: CR7 celebrates goal and Spal victory on Instagram

Juventus defeated Spal today 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium, with Miralem Pjanic and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the goals for Maurizio Sarri's side. After the match, the Portuguese superstar took the time to celebrate his third goal of the season and Juventus' 4th win on Instagram. "Happy for the goal and the solid performance of the team!" CR7 wrote several moments ago, as his team continues unbeaten in Serie A under coach Sarri with the match against eternal rivals Inter Milan coming up next Sunday.