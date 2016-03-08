Watch: CR7 smiles outside the court, 'everything's perfect', full story and recap of the day

Today in court, Cristiano Ronaldo accepted a sentence of 24 months in prison (conditional sentence) and a fine of €18.8m for tax offences in Spain.

When leaving the court, there was a big smile on the striker's face. To reporters, he said: 'everything's perfect, all good'. In other words, he seems to happy with the sentence.

Straight away, he returned to Turin to continue work with Juventus. Take a look at the video below to see Ronaldo's quick comments.