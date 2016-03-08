...
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Juve teammates celebrate Scudetto win in dressing room

20 April at 21:00
Juventus officially confirmed themselves as the champions of the 2018/19 Serie A today, with a 2-1 comeback victory over Florence-based Fiorentina giving them the three points needed to confirm that the Scudetto was theirs. 

After the game, the Juve players celebrated the title win with various celebrations on and off the pitch; with footage posted from inside the Juventus dressing room showing the levels of excitement amongst the Bianconeri players, giving a bittersweet end to their somewhat disappointing week.
 

For more reaction and celebrations of the Juventus players and staff, see through our gallery!

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

