Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates by mocking Simeone's gesture

12 March at 23:10
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick this evening to send Juventus into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League; at the expense of an Atletico Madrid side who held a 2-0 lead after the first leg. Many may remember Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone's gesture after Jose Gimenez's goal in Madrid; grabbing his crotch and facing the fans.

In a celebration this evening, Cristiano Ronaldo mocked Simeone by imitating the gesture...
 

