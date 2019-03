Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates by mocking Simeone's gesture

Ronaldo mocking Simeone pic.twitter.com/HnKnKvrjIf — Paps Mureithi (@Papsmureithi) March 12, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick this evening to send Juventus into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League; at the expense of an Atletico Madrid side who held a 2-0 lead after the first leg. Many may remember Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone's gesture after Jose Gimenez's goal in Madrid; grabbing his crotch and facing the fans.In a celebration this evening, Cristiano Ronaldo mocked Simeone by imitating the gesture...For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.